×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Valverde cautious with Lionel Messi's return from injury

Associated Press
NEWS
News
70   //    02 Nov 2018, 20:28 IST
AP Image

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde says he will not rush Lionel Messi's return to action from a broken arm.

Messi has been practicing with the rest of the squad only two weeks after breaking his right forearm, but Valverde says it's probably too early to have him back for the team's Champions League match at Inter Milan on Tuesday.

Valverde says "it's only been two weeks since the injury. It's early, we'll wait. We are cautious because we want him to recover fully, without any problems."

Barcelona predicted Messi would be out for about three weeks because of the injury sustained in the game against Sevilla in the Spanish league on Oct. 20.

Barcelona has a one-point lead over Alaves at the top of the standings after 10 matches.

Associated Press
NEWS
Twitter reacts as Lionel Messi returns to training with...
RELATED STORY
The Lionel Messi Trophy? Ask him, says Valverde
RELATED STORY
The cheat code of Ernesto Valverde and FC Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi's absence might be a blessing in disguise...
RELATED STORY
4 Barcelona players who have improved their game under...
RELATED STORY
Bartomeu: No Barca return for Neymar, Valverde contracted...
RELATED STORY
Valverde not expecting Messi magical recovery
RELATED STORY
Valverde: Pigs were flying in El Clasico before Messi and...
RELATED STORY
Valverde: We miss Messi despite Clasico win
RELATED STORY
5 Barcelona stars apart from Lionel Messi to win the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us