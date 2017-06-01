Valverde: Coaching Messi a unique experience

Ernesto Valverde had nothing but praise for Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta on his official presentation as Barcelona coach.

Newly appointed Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde is looking forward to working with Lionel Messi and hopes the Argentina international can continue to improve under his guidance.

Valverde was named as Luis Enrique's successor this week and was officially presented to the media on Thursday.

It is widely believed Luis Enrique had a somewhat complicated relationship with Messi and Valverde is determined to ensure there will not be any problems between him and the 29-year-old.

The former Athletic Bilbao boss also highlighted the importance of Andres Iniesta amid ongoing uncertainty about the playmaker's future at Camp Nou.

"The biggest challenge for me will be to coach a great team full of great players," Valverde said at a news conference.

"It will be a joy to coach Messi, a unique experience to coach the best player I have ever seen.

"I know that sometimes it looks like he has reached the absolute peak of his powers and then the next day he improves even more. My plan is to help him to keep improving and to enjoy working with him.

"Barcelona and the club's philosophy are renowned all over the world. I have to adapt and to deepen that characteristic style that Barca have.

Valverde: "I consider Iniesta to be a very important player for the team and for the Club - he can still bring a lot out on the field" pic.twitter.com/L1hyA0J3J5 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 1, 2017

"I can count on great players like Leo, Iniesta and more. I consider Andres to be a very important player for the team and for the club.

"I want to help the players improve day after day and create a team spirit that we can rely on at the bad moments and the good moments. We want to bring joy to the fans all around the world and of course to win silverware, that is the main objective."