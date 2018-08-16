Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Valverde defends Suarez performances

Omnisport
NEWS
News
338   //    16 Aug 2018, 04:00 IST
suarez-cropped
Luis Suarez celebrates with his Barcelona team-mates

Ernesto Valverde is adamant Luis Suarez's recent Barcelona performances are not a cause for concern as he continues to get up to speed following the World Cup.

Suarez started for Barca in Sunday's Supercopa de Espana triumph over Sevilla but looked some way off the pace.

The Uruguayan missed a couple of chances he would normally be expected to bury, while his passing also left a lot to be desired.

He featured from the bench as Barca cruised past Boca Juniors 3-0 in the Joan Gamper Trophy on Wednesday and claimed an assist for Rafinha's goal, though some suggested he was still far from his best.

But Valverde is not worried, pointing out he started last season slowly and went on to score 25 goals in LaLiga.

"Luis is fine," Valverde told reporters in his post-match news conference.

"He's only just coming back from his [post-World Cup] break, so he's gradually getting up to speed, but he looks good.

"Luis is a goalscorer. He's aggressive in the area. We know what he gives us. Regardless of his success [in front of goal], the fight is always there.

"Last year, at the beginning, there were criticisms because it took him a while to start scoring, but when he started he did not stop.

"He guarantees fight in front of the goal. It's a matter of patience and perseverance, and what Luis has is perseverance."

Topics you might be interested in:
Barcelona Football
Omnisport
NEWS
The Blaugrana Reboot: Decoding the Valverde playbook
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Valverde breaks silence on Pogba...
RELATED STORY
5 players Barcelona may look to sell or loan out this...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona's Levante blowout angers Valverde
RELATED STORY
Analyzing the strengths and weaknesses of FC Barcelona...
RELATED STORY
A detailed analysis of how Ernesto Valverde transformed...
RELATED STORY
Valverde praises Dembele after Barca's Supercopa triumph
RELATED STORY
Valverde: 'Decaffeinated' Clasico prediction was wrong
RELATED STORY
VIDEO: Four possible ways in which Barcelona might lineup...
RELATED STORY
Valverde happy with Arthur's goalscoring debut
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Premier League 2018-19
18 Aug CAR NEW 05:00 PM Cardiff City vs Newcastle
18 Aug WES AFC 07:30 PM West Ham vs AFC Bournemouth
18 Aug TOT FUL 07:30 PM Tottenham vs Fulham
18 Aug LEI WOL 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
18 Aug EVE SOU 07:30 PM Everton vs Southampton
18 Aug CHE ARS 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Arsenal
La Liga 2018-19
18 Aug REA LEV 01:45 AM Real Betis vs Levante
Serie A 2018-19
18 Aug CHI JUV 09:30 PM Chievo vs Juventus
18 Aug CHI JUV 09:30 PM Chievo vs Juventus
FA Cup 2018-19
Today HEA SEA 12:00 AM Heaton Stannington vs Seaham Red Star
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us