Valverde happy with Arthur's goalscoring debut

Omnisport
NEWS
News
2.12K   //    29 Jul 2018, 12:18 IST
Arthur - cropped
Barcelona midfielder Arthur.

Ernesto Valverde is excited about what Arthur can add to Barcelona after the Brazilian midfielder scored on debut for the LaLiga champions.

It was a memorable debut for Arthur, who netted a stunning first-half goal as Barca defeated Tottenham 5-3 on penalties following a 2-2 draw at the International Champions Cup on Saturday.

Making his maiden appearance since arriving from Gremio in a €40million deal earlier this month, 21-year-old Arthur added to Munir El Haddadi' 15th-minute opener 14 minutes later with an unstoppable shot from the edge of the penalty area, before Tottenham overturned a two-goal deficit in the second half to force a shoot-out.

Discussing Arthur's debut at the Rose Bowl in California – where Malcom and Clement Lenglet also made their bows – Barca head coach Valverde told reporters: "He is a player who can give us a lot and he has shown he knows how to get the ball and give us a way out.

"Arthur has also shown how to approach shooting areas to score the goal he has scored.

"We have been training together for a while, just like with [former Sevilla defender] Clement Lenglet, with whom we have less doubts because he comes from LaLiga.

"In the case of Arthur we work so that he adapts. He had a good debut. He was very motivated."

Barca's night, however, was overshadowed by hamstring injuries to Denis Suarez and Andre Gomes.

Midifeld pair Suarez and Gomes were both forced off the field in the first half, putting a sour note on Barca's winning start to their ICC campaign.

"It was the worst news of the night for us," Valverde said. "It's possible that we'll lose them for the remainder of the [United States] tour.

"It will depend on the extent of the injuries."

Barcelona Football
Omnisport
NEWS
