×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Valverde looking forward to renewing Zidane rivalry

Omnisport
NEWS
News
207   //    12 Mar 2019, 22:09 IST
ValverdeZidane-Cropped
Ernesto Valverde and Zinedine Zidane

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde is looking forward to renewing acquaintances with Zinedine Zidane after the Frenchman was appointed as Real Madrid boss for a second time.

Zidane's Madrid return was confirmed on Monday as he penned a three-year deal to replace Santiago Solari, who had succeeded his initial replacement Julen Lopetegui.

Valverde won only one of his four meetings with Zidane's Madrid last season, though he did manage to dethrone them as LaLiga champions.

Asked about his rival's return to the Santiago Bernabeu, Valverde told a media conference: "He's a great manager, he's going to a great club. 

"They're going to be our rivals and I look forward to coaching against him."

Zidane's re-appointment came after Madrid suffered a humiliating Champions League exit at the hands of Ajax, suffering a 4-1 home defeat in the second leg of the last-16 tie.

Their exit was followed by that of Paris Saint-Germain, who squandered a 2-0 first-leg lead against Manchester United, with those results serving as a warning to Barcelona as they face Lyon at Camp Nou in the second leg of a tie level at 0-0.

Barcelona were on the receiving end of a shock loss in last season's competition, going out to Roma with a 3-0 quarter-final second-leg loss having won the first leg 4-1.

Valverde is not concerned with any lingering scars from that humbling, however, adding: "We're not worrying too much about what happened a year ago. 

Advertisement

"Last year happened, the other Champions League games are a reminder that there are no small teams and that the result in the first leg doesn't matter much.

"If teams like Real Madird and PSG are going out of the Champions League, that's important. We know PSG are a very big club, and that such big teams have gone out the competition that means we have to be careful."

Ousmane Dembele is a doubt for the visit of Les Gones, with Barca set to make decision after the forward undergoes tests on a hamstring issue.

"First we've got to work out how is he and then we can decide. If he's not OK, clearly he won't be playing," Valverde said. 

"It's a decisive game but we're not going to start with one player and then have to bring him off early in the game. We'll make our decision based on [the tests]."

 

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona
Omnisport
NEWS
Solari is good, just like Zidane and Mourinho – Valverde
RELATED STORY
'Solari is good, just like Zidane and Mourinho'- Ernesto Valverde backs under-fire Real Madrid coach
RELATED STORY
Five forward duos who could initiate a classic rivalry in the near future
RELATED STORY
How would Barcelona play under Zinedine Zidane?
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Beware! Let Madrid's slump be a lesson for you
RELATED STORY
Valverde: Real Madrid semi-final a Clasico twice over
RELATED STORY
10 Footballers with most individual awards in world football
RELATED STORY
Valverde: We all knew Messi would play for Argentina again
RELATED STORY
Valverde confident Barcelona's dry spell is a blip
RELATED STORY
Zidane wants 2 sold and 5 signed at Real Madrid, Barcelona beat Liverpool to sign €70M star and more LaLiga news: 12 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us