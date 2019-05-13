×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Valverde not considering resigning as Barcelona coach

Omnisport
NEWS
News
26   //    13 May 2019, 10:20 IST
ErnestoValverde - Cropped
Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde insisted he had not considered resigning in the wake of his side's Champions League exit.

The LaLiga champions were thrashed 4-0 by Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday to make a semi-final exit 4-3 on aggregate.

The humiliating defeat led to scrutiny over Valverde's position, despite Barca winning LaLiga and the Supercopa de Espana this season while also reaching the Copa del Rey final, where Valencia await on May 25.

Asked after Barca's 2-0 win over Getafe on Sunday if he had thought about resigning, Valverde said: "Well, no."

Barca fans targeted their players at Camp Nou, with Philippe Coutinho and Sergio Busquets among those subjected to whistles.

Valverde, who agreed to a contract extension until the end of 2019-20 in February, was unsurprised by the crowd's response and said it was only natural after their Champions League exit.

"I expected that at the beginning they would whistle. How are they not going to whistle us? It is normal," he said.

"But I knew that they would then position themselves with us.

Advertisement

"And there seems to be noise but people are from your team and I'm grateful."

Barca wrap up their LaLiga campaign at Eibar on Sunday before taking on Valencia in the Copa del Rey final.

Tags:
Barcelona
Advertisement
3 replacements for Ernesto Valverde at Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Valverde not expecting Barcelona complacency or Roma repeat against Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Why Ernesto Valverde needs to leave Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Messi managing niggles - Barcelona coach Valverde
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Barcelona should sack Ernesto Valverde
RELATED STORY
Barcelona News: Reports suggest Ernesto Valverde will be relieved of his Barcelona duty
RELATED STORY
Valverde makes no excuses for Barcelona collapse
RELATED STORY
Valverde feels like Steve McQueen but insists he has Barcelona backing
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Barcelona and the Ernesto Valverde conundrum
RELATED STORY
Valverde tells Barcelona fans not to jeer Griezmann
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us