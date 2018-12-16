×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Valverde not desperate for new centre-back amid talk of Christensen loan

Omnisport
NEWS
News
105   //    16 Dec 2018, 01:30 IST
andreas christensen - cropped
Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen

Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde says he would be happy not to bring in a new centre-back in January, despite talk of a move for Chelsea's Andreas Christensen.

A report in Sport on Saturday claimed the Catalans have made a loan offer for Christensen, who has made just one Premier League appearance under Maurizio Sarri this season, as part of a contingency plan to cover for the injury to Samuel Umtiti.

The France international is sidelined with a knee problem and Barca are said to be keen not to be left short-handed in defence, especially given Thomas Vermaelen's persistent injuries.

However, Valverde does not appear desperate for a new signing provided Umtiti's recovery proceeds as planned.

"We want four centre-backs who can play," he told a news conference ahead of Sunday's trip to Levante.

"Umtiti could recover and that would be great news for us and would mean that we would have four centre-backs for the rest of the season, although three are left-footed.

"We will know more about what happens with him in a little while, but we are Barcelona and want to have a team who can respond. As I said, we'll see what happens but I'm happy to manage with what I have."

Christensen's father and agent claimed in October that he will look to secure a move for the Denmark international if he does not earn more playing time at Chelsea.

However, when asked about a possible January exit, the 22-year-old told Sky Sports: "Difficult question. No, I don't think so.

Advertisement

"Things are different from last season. I played a lot of games [last season] but this season it hasn't been like that. It's always difficult for a player but we'll see what happens."

Barca take on Levante looking for a win that will restore their three-point lead over Atletico Madrid at the top of the league table.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Barcelona Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Barcelona 'in talks' to sign Chelsea star in January,...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea transfer news: Official bid for 20-year-old...
RELATED STORY
Why must Andreas Christensen be a regular starter for...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen...
RELATED STORY
5 most expensive players ever to be sent out on loan
RELATED STORY
Top 10 incredible tactical innovations that...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona would welcome Morata – Alba
RELATED STORY
Valverde open to January signings amid Suarez successor...
RELATED STORY
5 players who refused to play for their clubs
RELATED STORY
'Unhappy' Christensen won't push for Chelsea exit
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us