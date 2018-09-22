Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Valverde not ready to consider Barca contract extension

Omnisport
NEWS
News
201   //    22 Sep 2018, 22:08 IST
Ernesto Valverde FC Barcelona v Boca Juniors Joan Gamper Trophy 15082018
Ernesto Valverde

Ernesto Valverde's long-term future remains unclear with the Barcelona boss adamant it is too soon to discuss a contract extension.

The 54-year-old's deal expires at the end of the season and it appears the situation could remain unresolved until the new year.

Valverde secured a domestic double at the first time of asking but a second-leg implosion against Roma in last season's Champions League quarter-finals left a sour taste.

Amid rumours of a tense relationship with president Josep Bartomeu, the former Barca player was non-committal when quizzed on the possibility of a renewal.

"I've got a contract at the moment. I do have the option of extending it by another year," Valverde said.

"But you know how things go in football. Seasons are long and you have to see how things progress.

"It's still only September, it's too early to talk about it."

Occasional criticism of Valverde has centred on a perceived departure from the playing style synonymous with the club.

But, after a 4-0 win over PSV in the Champions League and an unblemished start in LaLiga, the man in charge is paying little thought to the debate.

"It all looks fine to me," he said. "What can I say? We try to win, we try to play well.

"With big clubs it's always very demanding. We dominated against PSV... I don't really remember them having any clear-cut chances. 

"It's not as easy as people think."

Barcelona Football
Omnisport
NEWS
