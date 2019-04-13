×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Valverde proud of Barcelona back-ups despite tame Huesca draw

Omnisport
NEWS
News
99   //    13 Apr 2019, 23:20 IST
ernesto valverde - cropped
Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde

Ernesto Valverde was proud of the way his back-up Barcelona side performed at Huesca despite them being held to a disappointing 0-0 draw on Saturday.

LaLiga's bottom club earned a deserved point at home to the leaders, who made 10 changes to the starting line-up from the Champions League quarter-final first-leg win over Manchester United three days ago.

With United visiting on Tuesday and Barca commanding a healthy advantage at the top of the league table, Valverde took the opportunity to rest stars including Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets and Ivan Rakitic.

Moussa Wague and Jean-Clair Todibo made their debuts for the Catalans, while Riqui Puig and Jeison Murillo earned first league performances, with Kevin-Prince Boateng given a run-out and Ousmane Dembele granted a full hour as he works his way back to full fitness.

And head coach Valverde was pleased with Barca's display given the makeshift line-up he deployed.

"We're happy because it was a difficult match for us. A lot of new people came in, but they understood what they had to do," he said.

"I did not want to play [Nelson] Semedo or [Jordi] Alba because they played the full game the other day. Sergi Roberto had muscle discomfort, too. We were forced to play with Malcom on one wing and Wague on the other.

"It cost us a little at the beginning, but we're happy because the players went above and beyond, and we had our options. It was tough, but I thought that's what we needed to do.

"You have to understand the circumstances around the game. They were not normal debuts, like when a player debuts alongside the first-choice players. 

Advertisement

"We changed a lot of players, the way to play and against a team that's playing against relegation."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Barcelona
Omnisport
NEWS
Barcelona were thinking of United in Huesca draw, admits Vidal
RELATED STORY
Smalling hit Messi like a train, says Valverde
RELATED STORY
Barcelona News: Huesca joke about Lionel Messi's absence from the La Liga clash at the El Alcoraz
RELATED STORY
Villarreal 4-4 Barcelona: Malcom's display gives Valverde selection headache
RELATED STORY
Todibo, Wague make Barcelona debuts as Valverde rings changes
RELATED STORY
Barcelona News: The 'Next Pique' handed his first senior call-up
RELATED STORY
Valverde doesn't regret resting Messi despite Barcelona loss
RELATED STORY
Barcelona News: "It will be difficult to win LaLiga", Valverde warns
RELATED STORY
Dembele could face Man Utd, says Barcelona boss Valverde
RELATED STORY
Barcelona news: Messi breaks another record, Valverde reaches 50 wins with Barcelona in LaLiga and more - April 7, 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us