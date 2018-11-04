×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Valverde reminded of Leganes defeat in last-gasp Barca win

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    04 Nov 2018, 05:00 IST
ErnestoValverde-cropped
Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde

Ernesto Valverde was reminded of Barcelona's defeat to Leganes earlier this season during their last-gasp LaLiga win over Rayo Vallecano on Saturday.

The Catalan giants looked set for a repeat of that reverse against Leganes when Jose Pozo and Alvaro Garcia cancelled out Luis Suarez's early opener.

They produced a stirring comeback, though, with Ousmane Dembele drawing them level in the 87th minute before Suarez delivered the decisive blow three minutes later.

Barcelona were off the pace for long periods of the game and Valverde admits there were similarities to the surrender at Butarque in late September – the champions' only defeat this season.

"The ghost of Butarque appeared everywhere in moments in that second half," Valverde said in his post-match media conference.

"But, in the end, we won by playing doing something different.

"When you play against a team who have turned the score around, a precedent always comes to mind and Rayo played and fought and did a lot of things well."

Dembele was introduced for the ineffective Rafinha early in the second period and, despite struggling to get into the game, made a telling impact with his late leveller.

"We expect a lot from him," Valverde added. "Dembele can be decisive and today he helped us with a great goal that allowed us to get the next."

Suarez scored a hat-trick in last weekend's 5-1 thumping of bitter rivals Real Madrid and the Uruguayan concedes that Barca may have have underestimated their struggling opponents, who remain 19th.

"It may be that there was an excess of confidence," he said. "We also have to give credit to the opponent, who are in need of points. The important thing was that we turned it around and got the three points. Now we have to evaluate."

Topics you might be interested in:
Barcelona Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Twitter goes wild as Barcelona lose 2-1 to Leganes
RELATED STORY
Valverde takes responsibility for shock Barcelona defeat
RELATED STORY
Leganes 2-1 Barcelona: 5 Talking Points, LaLiga 2018/19
RELATED STORY
Valverde happy with Malcom's Barca impact
RELATED STORY
Valverde: We miss Messi despite Clasico win
RELATED STORY
Messi, Busquets had to rest - Valverde explains rotation
RELATED STORY
Twitter erupts as Leganes humble Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Valverde confirms Umtiti knee problem
RELATED STORY
Bartomeu: No Barca return for Neymar, Valverde contracted...
RELATED STORY
Valverde expects dangerous Real Madrid in Clasico clash
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us