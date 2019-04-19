×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Valverde surprised by Coutinho controversy

Omnisport
NEWS
News
247   //    19 Apr 2019, 22:00 IST
Coutinho - cropped
Philippe Coutinho celebrates his goal against Manchester United

Ernesto Valverde has been surprised by the reaction to Philippe Coutinho's celebration after his sensational goal in Barcelona's win over Manchester United.

Coutinho has endured a difficult season at Barca, but displayed his quality with an exceptional long-range strike that put Valverde's side 3-0 up against United in their Champions League quarter-final second leg.

The Brazil international risked the wrath of Barca's fans with his celebration, however, holding his fingers in his ears in a seeming an act of defiance against his critics.

And while Valverde insisted that Coutinho must accept criticism is part of playing for Barca, he is disappointed that the celebration has overshadowed a sublime goal and fine individual performance.

"The players feed on sensations just like everyone else," Valverde told a news conference ahead of Barca's LaLiga clash with Real Sociedad.

"In regard to criticism, we are in the world of football and subject to continuous criticism. And you always have to face [the critics]. Coutinho is the same as everyone.

"I have not talked with him. He made a gesture. What surprises me is that they talk more about the gesture than the goal.

"I did not find anything special and I did not think it was disrespectful to anyone. We give a lot of hype to anecdotal things. 

"Coutinho has had a year in which he has suffered criticism, but the important thing is that he played a match that I am happy with."

Advertisement

Barca hold a nine point lead at the top of the table with six games remaining, but Valverde shrugged off the suggestion complacency could set in as they hunt down a LaLiga, Champions League and Copa del Rey treble.

"It's been a good season but we want it to be better," Valverde said.

"We are first in the league. We are going to play a final against Valencia and then we will see if we are in the Champions League final. 

"We are where we want to be. There have been two times in our history that Barca have won the treble.

"Right now, what drives us is our need to win. There are nine points on the table this week, which is just what we need to clinch the championship."

Tags:
Barcelona
Advertisement
Barcelona News: Coutinho vs Dembele-Valverde mulling over who will start against United
RELATED STORY
Valverde hails Coutinho amid speculation over Barca future
RELATED STORY
Valverde hopes Coutinho gains confidence from Copa brace
RELATED STORY
Valverde backing for mis-firing Coutinho
RELATED STORY
'Great player' Coutinho must fight for Barca spot, says Valverde
RELATED STORY
Decoding Barcelona's Coutinho-Malcom dilemma
RELATED STORY
It was a clear goal – Valverde dismisses Barca VAR controversy
RELATED STORY
Messi always delivers – Valverde
RELATED STORY
FC Barcelona: Who should replace Ernesto Valverde if he gets sacked?
RELATED STORY
Messi to be examined by doctors - Valverde
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us