Van Basten to leave FIFA role

Omnisport
NEWS
News
33   //    13 Oct 2018, 00:56 IST
marcovanbasten-cropped
FIFA head of technical development Marco van Basten

Marco van Basten has announced he will step down from his role as FIFA's head of technical development at the end of October in a decision made by mutual consent.

The Netherlands great said his decision to leave the position after two years was driven in part by a desire to spend more time with his family.

Van Basten described the introduction of VAR at the 2018 World Cup in Russia as a beautiful milestone as he reflected on his work with member states to promote technology, coaching and improvements in refereeing.

In a statement, the 53-year-old said: "After two good and interesting years, I decided to put down my task, especially because [it will mean] I can spend more time with my family in Amsterdam.

"I learned a lot in this position, where I was able to influence football from the other side."

During his time at FIFA, Van Basten was involved in the creation of the International Football Association Board's 'Play Fair' document, which aimed to improve fairness, attractiveness, respect and player behaviour.

The document had little impact but FIFA's deputy secretary general Zvonimir Boban thanked Van Basten for his work, saying: "He has been instrumental in the growth and development of FIFA's technical division.

"He has also contributed to the successful introduction of new technology into football."

