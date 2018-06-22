Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Van Bommel to take charge of PSV

Australia's assistant coach will move to Eredivisie side PSV after the World Cup in Russia, returning to the club where he spent two spells.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 22 Jun 2018, 16:09 IST
57
Van Bommel cropped
Australia assistant coach Mark van Bommel

Mark van Bommel will become the new head coach of PSV after the World Cup in Russia, the Eredivisie side have confirmed.

The 41-year-old former midfielder is currently assistant coach of the Australia national side and will enter his first senior management position after the Socceroos' World Cup campaign.

Van Bommel, who spent seven years with PSV in two spells with the club, succeeds Phillip Cocu, who is moving to Turkish side Fenerbache.

Formerly of Barcelona and Bayern Munich, Van Bommel worked for two years as a youth coach at PSV, winning the national championship last season with the Under-19 side, and has been in line to take charge of the senior squad for some time.

"Because we have our affairs in order, we were able to switch immediately. The scenarios were already ready. Mark was prepped with the youth for the big work," managing director Toon Gerbrands said.

"Moreover, he has international experience as an assistant national coach. Also his World Cup experience is going to help us. We have every confidence in him."

Van Bommel won four Eredivisie titles with PSV as a player, before winning further domestic championships in Spain, Germany and Italy. He also tasted Champions League success with Barcelona in 2006.

The Latest: Russia on pace for lowest-scoring World Cup
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Hierro to take charge of Spain for World Cup
RELATED STORY
5 unforgettable moments from Louis van Gaal's career
RELATED STORY
Mooy not using World Cup to facilitate transfer from...
RELATED STORY
10 players who won league titles in successive years in...
RELATED STORY
Kluivert included in Koeman's first Netherlands squad
RELATED STORY
10 of the best Louis van Gaal quotes
RELATED STORY
Super Cup 2018: Sergio Lobera leaves for Spain, Derrick...
RELATED STORY
Growing up with Arsene Wenger & Arsenal!
RELATED STORY
4 players who have excelled for both Real Madrid and FC...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us