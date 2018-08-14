Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Van Dijk: Alisson making difference at Liverpool

Omnisport
NEWS
News
2.15K   //    14 Aug 2018, 08:48 IST
Alisson-cropped
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson

Virgil van Dijk believes Liverpool team-mate Alisson is already making his presence known after the star goalkeeper's Premier League debut last week.

The world's most expensive goalkeeper at £65million from Roma before Chelsea signed Kepa Arrizabalaga for £71m, Alisson made his bow as Liverpool crushed West Ham 4-0 on Sunday.

Alisson had little to do in Liverpool's demolition of the Hammers at Anfield but Reds centre-back Van Dijk said the Brazil international is making a difference to Jurgen Klopp's side.

When asked about Alisson and how he is settling in, Van Dijk said: "Very good.

"We speak a lot. He's very vocal and that helps. It helps me and everyone in the back line. I think his presence is very good as well.

"He has a lot of qualities on the ball that helps get us playing. We've worked on it the whole pre-season and we'll keep practising. There's still a lot to do."

Van Dijk also praised defensive partner and England Under-21 international Joe Gomez.

Gomez lined up alongside Netherlands international Van Dijk in the absence of Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip and Ragnar Klavan against West Ham.

"I was not really worried to be fair," Van Dijk added. "I've played a couple of games pre-season with Joe at centre back and I have a very good relationship with him, a very good understanding outside of the pitch as well. That helps and hopefully we can build something.

"We need everyone in the squad. Everyone needs to be ready when we need you to stand there. It's very important at our club."

Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football
