×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Van Dijk: Chelsea a different proposition following Hazard exit

Omnisport
NEWS
News
496   //    14 Aug 2019, 12:32 IST
Eden Hazard - cropped
Eden Hazard in action for Chelsea against Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk expects to confront a different Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup to the Eden Hazard-inspired side that troubled Liverpool last season.

Hazard scored a thrilling winner when the Blues prevailed 2-1 in an EFL Cup tie at Anfield in September and opened the scoring in a 1-1 Premier League draw three days later.

The star winger has since left for Real Madrid and his former club slumped to a 4-0 defeat at Manchester United in Frank Lampard's first competitive match in charge.

Netherlands defender Van Dijk denied Hazard's exit would mean Liverpool are set for an easier route to victory on Wednesday.

"[Hazard] is a quality player and he was important to them but I think they have plenty of quality players," Van Dijk told reporters.

"I think they play a little bit different than they did last year.

"We will analyse them and then we will be prepared.

"Nothing that happened last season will have any impact on what is going to happen. It is the next game. It is going to be a new game.

Advertisement

"They have a new situation at the club there but we want to do better than we did last year and we will see."

Liverpool head into the match without first-choice goalkeeper Alisson, who injured his calf against Norwich.

New signing Adrian will step into the starting XI and Van Dijk believes the former West Ham gloveman is ready for the occasion.

"I think he played many big games in his career so I don't think he is going to be nervous or anything," the centre-back said.

"It is just that he has to do his job with us and hopefully we can win the trophy in the end."

Tags:
Chelsea Liverpool Football
Advertisement
Advertisement
Featured Matches
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
FT QAR APO
0 - 2
 Qarabağ vs APOEL
Europa League 2018-19
Tomorrow BNE NEF 10:30 PM Bnei Yehuda vs Neftçi
Tomorrow SUD MAC 10:30 PM Sūduva vs Maccabi Tel Aviv
Tomorrow APO AUS 10:30 PM Apollon vs Austria Wien
Tomorrow AIK SHE 10:30 PM AIK vs Sheriff
Tomorrow ZOR CSK 10:30 PM Zorya vs CSKA Sofia
Tomorrow ZRI MAL 10:30 PM Zrinjski vs Malmö FF
Tomorrow SHA TOR 10:30 PM Shakhtyor vs Torino
Tomorrow BAT SAR 10:30 PM BATE vs Sarajevo
FA Cup 2018-19
FT SIL NOR
3 - 4
 Silsden vs Northwich Victoria
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2019-20
Bundesliga 2019-20
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us