Van Dijk happy to recommend De Ligt if Liverpool ask

Omnisport
NEWS
News
141   //    14 Nov 2018, 22:37 IST
matthijsdeligt - cropped
Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt

Virgil van Dijk would give his Netherlands defensive partner Matthijs de Ligt a glowing reference should Liverpool want to add him to Jurgen Klopp's squad.

De Ligt's reputation has gone from strength to strength since making his Ajax debut in 2016 and establishing himself at the heart of the club's defence.

A first international call-up followed last year and this season De Ligt has been linked with a string of Europe's top clubs – with Barcelona said to be at the front of the queue.

Paris-Saint Germain, Inter and Liverpool have also been named as potential destinations for the 19-year-old, who is contracted with Ajax until 2021.

Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman expects the teenager to leave the Eredivisie in the near future but Van Dijk has yet to be asked about his international team-mate by Liverpool's hierarchy.

"He will be on the [Liverpool] lists because they have enough scouts at the club," he told De Telegraaf.

"No [they haven't mentioned De Ligt], but if they need my opinion, I'll give it.

"He is already very far, especially for his age. [He is] a good defender, good boy, calm, knows what he wants and hopefully he makes the right choice."

But Van Dijk does not expect De Ligt to take his record as the world's most-expensive defender, Liverpool having paid £75million for the 27-year-old in January.

"They will pay less for Matthijs," he added. "The amount for me was very high.

"It's just like that and if he ever becomes the most expensive defender, I'll be the first to congratulate him."

