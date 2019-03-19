×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Van Dijk: Salah goals will come for Liverpool

Omnisport
NEWS
News
83   //    19 Mar 2019, 02:21 IST
Mohamed Salah
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah will start scoring soon to fuel Liverpool's Premier League title challenge, according to Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool are two points clear of Manchester City, although the defending champions have a game in hand, going into the international break.

But the form of Salah has been questioned with the Egypt star having only scored once in all competitions in the past two months.

Jurgen Klopp has defended Salah's performance levels on a number of occasions but accepted the forward could have played better in last month's goalless draw at Old Trafford.

Despite his recent dry spell, Salah has scored 17 goals in the Premier League with only Manchester City marksman Sergio Aguero having found the net more times this season.

And Van Dijk is confident that Salah, rested from international duty by Egypt this month, will rediscover his scoring touch.

"Mo is a world-class player," Van Dijk told Liverpool's website after Sunday's 2-1 win at Fulham was secured by James Milner's late penalty.

"People can say all they want but I think all the teams in the Premier League would love to have him in their side. We have him and I think he is playing well. 

Advertisement

"The goals will come. That's something for a striker that is maybe going to be in your head but we tell him every time: you just need to keep working, keep going and you will be fine. 

"He's still scored plenty of goals for us, to be fair, so it's not like two - like me! It is like this."

Liverpool are back in Premier League action on March 31, with third-placed Tottenham the visitors to Anfield.

Klopp's Reds are also looking forward to a Champions League quarter-final with Porto after the international break.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Van Dijk lauds 'scary' Liverpool trio Salah, Firmino and Mane
RELATED STORY
How Virgil Van Dijk is Turning Liverpool into a Champion Team
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Mohamed Salah should stay at Liverpool even if Barcelona come calling
RELATED STORY
Virgil van Dijk has one weakness which has not been exposed yet, claims ex-Liverpool winger
RELATED STORY
Van Dijk a doubt for Leicester game - Klopp
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 reasons why Liverpool will still win the title this season
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons Why Liverpool Defeated Burnley
RELATED STORY
Van Dijk proud of record-breaking Liverpool defence
RELATED STORY
Van Dijk: Liverpool deserve to win trophies
RELATED STORY
Van Dijk played through illness for Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 32
30 Mar FUL MAN 06:00 PM Fulham vs Manchester City
30 Mar BRI SOU 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton
30 Mar BUR WOL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
30 Mar CRY HUD 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield Town
30 Mar LEI AFC 08:30 PM Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth
30 Mar MAN WAT 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Watford
30 Mar WES EVE 11:00 PM West Ham vs Everton
31 Mar CAR CHE 06:35 PM Cardiff City vs Chelsea
31 Mar LIV TOT 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Tottenham
02 Apr ARS NEW 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us