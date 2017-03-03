Vancouver Whitecaps 2 New York Red Bulls 0 (3-1 agg): Canadians reach Champions League semis

Alphonso Davies and Fredy Montero scored in Thursday's second leg as the Vancouver Whitecaps won their quarter-final.

by Opta News 03 Mar 2017, 10:59 IST

Vancouver Whitecaps made history by advancing to the semi-finals of the CONCACAF Champions League for the first time after defeating New York Red Bulls 2-0.

Alphonso Davies and former Sporting CP forward Fredy Montero scored in Thursday's second leg as the Whitecaps won the all-MLS quarter-final tie 3-1 on aggregate.

Carl Robinson's Vancouver will face Mexican outfit Tigres UANL in the final four.

The Whitecaps and Red Bulls had played out a first-leg draw at New York last week to leave the contest in the balance.

But Davies quickly swung the tie in Vancouver's favour with a goal in the fifth minute at BC Place Stadium, keeping his composure to place the ball beyond Red Bulls goalkeeper Luis Robles inside the six-yard box.

Montero - on loan from Chinese Super League side Tianjin Teda - then came off the bench to make his debut and the Colombian's impact was immediate.

After replacing Marcel de Jong in the 67th minute, Montero finished emphatically from a corner nine minutes later to seal the victory.