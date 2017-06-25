VAR leads to Mabouka red after referee initially sends off wrong man

Cameroon defender Ernest Mabouka was sent off under VAR against Germany after referee Wilmas Roldan had wrongly dismissed his team-mate.

by Omnisport News 25 Jun 2017, 22:35 IST

Ernest Mabouka (C) is sent off against Germany

FIFA's Video Assistant Referee system had another moment to forget after farcical scenes in Cameroon's Confederations Cup clash with Germany eventually led to a red card for Ernest Mabouka.

The Africa Cup of Nations holders were 1-0 down to the world champions thanks to Kerem Demirbay's spectacular maiden international goal early in the second half, when Mabouka caught Emre Can with a high studs-up challenge.

Colombian referee Wilmas Roldan initially brandished a yellow card before VAR was used to reassess the incident.

The punishment was upgraded to a red card on review but Roldan mistakenly showed this to Mabouka's team-mate Sebastien Siani.

Cameroon's players were understandably aghast and protested to Roldan, who eventually sent off Mabouka after being made aware of his mistake following a second look at the video replay.

Two minutes after the confusion, Timo Werner headed home to double Germany's advantage to 2-0 and the RB Leipzig striker netted again after Vincent Aboubakar pulled a goal back for the Indomitable Lions in their 3-1 defeat in Sochi.

The incident will likely become the latest to cast doubt on VAR's usefulness ahead of next year's World Cup, with the technology used to mixed effect at these finals.

Goals were correctly disallowed during Chile's win over Cameroon and Mexico's defeat of Russia in recent days but the delay in referees referring incidents to their video assistants has caused frustration.

Last week, FIFA president Gianni Infantino defended the technology's test run at the Confederations Cup and insisted that it was "the future of modern football".