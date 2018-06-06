Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Varane: Hard to replace Zidane at Madrid

It will be difficult for Real Madrid's new boss to emulate Zinedine Zidane, according to Raphael Varane.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 06 Jun 2018, 05:53 IST
540
ZinedineZidane-cropped
Zinedine Zidane walked away from Real Madrid just days after winning the Champions League

Raphael Varane admitted former head coach Zinedine Zidane will be hard to replace and it will take a strong character to lead Real Madrid next season.

Zidane surprisingly left the Santiago Bernabeu last week after two and a half years, guiding the club to three successive Champions League titles and nine trophies in total.

France international defender Varane, who made over 40 appearances for Madrid in 2017-18, acknowledged that it will be hard for the next coach to match his achievements amid links with Tottenham's Mauricio Pochettino and Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri

"The new coach must be able to evolve in the Madrid context because it’s not easy, it's a context with a lot of pressure and expectations," Varane said.

"Zidane has done something that it will be difficult to do again. What he has done in two and a half years is extraordinary.

"We're not going to ask the new coach to win so many trophies in such a short time, but he will have to adapt to Real Madrid.

"There are very good coaches in Europe - the new coach will have to have the character to take up this challenge."

Varane is preparing for France's World Cup campaign, where they are pitted in Group C with Australia, Denmark and Peru, but said countryman and 1998 World Cup winner Zidane did not speak with him at length about the tournament in Russia.

"He [Zidane] didn't give me much advice before the World Cup,' he said.

"He just told me to rest and disconnect because it’s been a very busy season. He wished me good luck. Nothing special."

 

Real Madrid CF Football
Real Madrid: Major Issues Zinedine Zidane Must Address...
RELATED STORY
The reason behind Zinedine Zidane's resignation revealed,...
RELATED STORY
Four players want to leave Real Madrid following Zidane's...
RELATED STORY
3 possible reasons why Zidane left Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Top 5 moments of Zinedine Zidane at the helm of Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Wenger, Guti – who could replace Zidane at Real Madrid?
RELATED STORY
Low to replace Zidane at Madrid? Bierhoff glad for...
RELATED STORY
Zinedine Zidane: A Real Madrid coach to be remembered...
RELATED STORY
5 players who could follow Zinedine Zidane out of Real...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Wenger can be successful at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Tomorrow IND NEW 08:00 PM
International Friendlies 2018
FT KAZ AZE
3 - 0
09 Jun POL CHI 12:15 AM
09 Jun LAT AZE 08:30 PM
09 Jun HUN AUS 09:00 PM
09 Jun SER BOL 09:30 PM
09 Jun EST MOR 09:30 PM
09 Jun FIN BEL 09:30 PM
09 Jun SWE PER 10:45 PM
09 Jun DEN MEX 11:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018