Varane red looked right – but VAR will not be 100 per cent, says Southgate

Gareth Southgate warned video technology will not always be correct, although he felt Raphael Varane deserved his red card.

by Omnisport News 14 Jun 2017, 12:48 IST

Raphael Varane, France

England manager Gareth Southgate felt the correct decision was reached when video technology was used to send off France defender Raphael Varane in Saint-Denis.

Southgate's men lost 3-2 in Tuesday's international friendly at the Stade de France, despite the Real Madrid centre-back seeing red for bringing down Dele Alli for a penalty that was converted by Harry Kane early in the second half.

France supporters were fuming when, after a one minute delay, referee Davide Massa opted to send Varane off having consulted his two video assistants.

Southgate felt the decision was most likely accurate, but warned the VAR system, which is being trialled with a view to it being used at next year's World Cup, will not produce 100 per cent accuracy.

"I have not seen it again, but from my initial view I thought it was the right call," Southgate told reporters after the match.

"It looked from where we were a clear penalty and therefore a sending-off, but if people say otherwise I would need to see it again.

"I assume the referee wanted to make sure and if he has got that technology to do that, then it is a sensible decision.

"But clearly even with video not every decision will be 100 per cent - you won't get every single decision right. There will still be an element of one person's judgement within that."

Kane's penalty levelled the match at 2-2, but, despite being a man down, France rallied to victory thanks to Ousmane Dembele's winner.