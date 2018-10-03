Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Vegas lawyer: Ronaldo rape accuser 'emotionally fragile'

03 Oct 2018
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A lawyer for a Nevada woman alleging that soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo raped her in 2009 calls her client "emotionally fragile" and says she accepted a settlement back then because she never wanted her name made public.

Attorney Larissa Drohobyczer (droh-HO'-bit-zer) said Tuesday that Kathryn Mayorga is currently out of the U.S. and isn't speaking with the media about a civil lawsuit she filed last week against Ronaldo.

The Associated Press doesn't typically identify alleged victims of sexual assault, but Drohobyczer said Mayorga gave permission.

The lawsuit alleges Ronaldo raped the woman at a Las Vegas hotel penthouse and had what the lawsuit called "fixers" obstruct a police investigation and trick Mayorga into keeping quiet for $375,000.

Las Vegas police confirmed Monday they've reopened a sexual assault investigation at Mayorga's request.

Ronaldo's attorney in Berlin, Christian Schertz, did not immediately respond to email requests for comment.

