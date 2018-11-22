×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Vertonghen in contention to face Chelsea after two months out

Omnisport
NEWS
News
76   //    22 Nov 2018, 19:38 IST
vertonghen-cropped
Tottenham and Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen could make his return from a two-month injury lay-off in Saturday's clash with Chelsea, Mauricio Pochettino has said.

The Belgium international last played on September 29 in Spurs' 2-0 win away to Huddersfield Town, but he had to be withdrawn at half-time due to a hamstring problem.

That injury has kept him out ever since, but he returned to training during the international break with Spurs readying themselves for a difficult few weeks.

Chelsea visit Wembley on Saturday, and that match is followed by a home game against Inter in the Champions League four days later before a derby clash with Arsenal on December 2.

Pochettino is wary of risking such an important player, but he refused to rule him out of the meeting with Maurizio Sarri's men.

"It is very good news, he has been training with the group," Pochettino told reporters at his pre-match news conference. "We have to wait until tomorrow [Friday] to see whether he can be involved.

"Jan is such an important player for us. We have a very busy period ahead so it's important to recover our players."

Spurs head into Saturday's game fourth in the Premier League, just one point behind Chelsea, who are one place above them.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea
Omnisport
NEWS
Best all-time Chelsea XI
RELATED STORY
Manchester United boss Mourinho could face ban after...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 3easons why Chelsea won't win...
RELATED STORY
5 players Chelsea could target in the January transfer...
RELATED STORY
Why Chelsea fans will have to be patient with Maurizio...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea 0-0 Everton: 5 Hits and Flops
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea star set to sign bumper new deal
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest Didier Drogba Moments
RELATED STORY
3 Star Players Chelsea Could Sign in January Transfer Window
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Chelsea could beat Manchester City to the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 13
24 Nov BRI LEI 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City
24 Nov EVE CAR 08:30 PM Everton vs Cardiff City
24 Nov FUL SOU 08:30 PM Fulham vs Southampton
24 Nov MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
24 Nov WAT LIV 08:30 PM Watford vs Liverpool
24 Nov WES MAN 08:30 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
24 Nov TOT CHE 11:00 PM Tottenham vs Chelsea
25 Nov AFC ARS 07:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal
25 Nov WOL HUD 09:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Huddersfield Town
27 Nov BUR NEW 01:30 AM Burnley vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us