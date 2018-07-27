Veteran Scolari named Palmeiras coach for third time

Rio de Janeiro, July 27 (AFP) Brazilian World Cup winning coach Luiz Felipe Scolari has been named as Palmeiras boss for the third time at the age of 69, the Brazilian giants announced.

Scolari, who led Brazil to 2002 World Cup glory in Japan and South Korea, was hired just hours after the Sao Paulo based side fired Roger Machado yesterday, a day after his side lost 1-0 to Fluminense.

Former Chelsea manager Scolari "has signed a contract until 2020," Palmeiras said.

He previously coached the nine-time Brazilian champions from 1997 to 2000 and 2010 to 2012, leading them to their only ever Copa Libertadores success in 1999.

He last worked as a coach in China at Guangzhou Evergrande from 2015-2017, winning the Chinese league three years in a row and leading the side to Asian Champions League victory in 2015.

Currently in Portugal, Scolari is due to arrive at his new club "next week", Palmeiras said.

Having won the Brazilian title in 2016 and finished runners-up last year, Palmeiras currently sit seventh in the 20-team Brazilian top flight, eight points behind leaders Flamengo after 15 matches.

Scolari had a second stint in charge of Brazil but was at the helm for their humiliating 7-1 World Cup semi-final defeat to Germany on home soil.

He also coached Portugal, guiding them to the European Championships final in 2004, where they lost to Greece