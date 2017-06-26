Vettel v Hamilton: Famous sporting squabbles

Famous sporting squabbles following the clash between Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

by Omnisport News 26 Jun 2017, 15:09 IST

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton

The Formula One title race boiled over on Sunday as Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton clashed in Azerbaijan.

Vettel accused Hamilton of so-called 'brake-testing' behind the safety car and promptly pulled alongside the Briton and swerved into his Mercedes.

Hamilton branded Vettel's actions "disgraceful" and "disgusting" after the race, while Vettel protested his innocence.

As the battle for F1 supremacy heats up, here we take a look at some memorable sporting squabbles... and Hamilton features again!

Feel that title rivalry heating up? Watch Lewis and Seb's on-track scrap – and the aftermath in front of the world's cameras #F1 pic.twitter.com/zWVn23ZXJ8 — Formula 1 (@F1) June 26, 2017

ROSBERG V HAMILTON

The tale of Hamilton and Nico Rosberg is one of best friends becoming the worst of enemies. Two of motorsport's biggest names rose through the karting ranks together before making the breakthrough to the pinnacle, Formula One. However, their friendship was put to the test during a bitter battle for the world title at Mercedes last year, with Rosberg eventually coming out on top.

MAYWEATHER V MCGREGOR

The warring duo have been involved in bitter verbal sparring online and in the media over the past two years and this month confirmed that they would clash in the boxing ring in August. It is a fight that splits opinion but is a sure-fire money spinner for both men, even if most believe UFC star Conor McGregor stands no chance.

BOLT V GATLIN

Justin Gatlin was a villain in the eyes of many after the American served two bans for doping and most hoped for Bolt to come out on top whenever the two met. Gatlin poured fuel on the fire by claiming Bolt had been given "a medical pass" to compete ahead of Rio 2016. Bolt promised Gatlin would feel his "full wrath" in Brazil and stormed to 100m gold, with Gatlin second.

DYER V BOWYER

Football managers often talk of their players being up for the fight, but team-mates Lee Bowyer and Kieron Dyer obviously took those words too literally when Newcastle United faced Aston Villa in April 2005, exchanging blows on a miserable afternoon all-round for the Magpies, who lost 3-0.

PIETERSEN V EVERYONE

Kevin Pietersen's first misdemeanour came during the home series with South Africa in 2012, where he was accused of sending derogatory text messages about then captain Andrew Strauss and head coach Andy Flower to members of the opposition dressing room. He was later reintegrated into the team, but things once again came to a head following England's humiliating 5-0 Ashes defeat in 2013-14. Pietersen was sacked following claims he was a bad influence on the team and he later released a book criticising several of his team-mates, Flower and even the ECB.