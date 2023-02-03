VfL Bochum vs Hoffenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | February 4, 2023

VfL Bochum and Hoffenheim will go head to head at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion in round 19 of the Bundesliga on Saturday (February 4).

Hoffenheim will look to complete a league double over the hosts, having picked up a 3-2 victory in August’s reverse.

Bochum, meanwhile, were condemned to a second consecutive defeat last Saturday, falling 5-2 against Mainz.

Before that, Thomas Letsch’s side snapped their seven-game winless run on January 21 when they picked up a 3-1 victory over Hertha Berlin before suffering a 2-0 loss against Bayer Leverkusen four days later.

With 16 points from 18 games, Bochum are 16th in the standings, two points above Hertha in the automatic relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Hoffenheim saw their DFB Pokal title hopes come to an end with a 3-1 loss against Leipzig in the last 16.

They will now turn their attention to the Bundesliga, where they're winless in eight games since a 3-0 victory at Schalke in October. After a disappointing first half of the season, Hoffenheim are 13th in the standings with 19 points from 18 games.

VfL Bochum vs Hoffenheim Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With six wins from their last ten meetings, Bochum boast a superior record in the fixture.

Hoffenheim have picked up four wins in that period, including a 3-2 victory in their most recent meeting in August.

Bochum are on a four-game winning streak at home in the Bundesliga since a 1-1 draw against FC Koln on September 18.

Hoffenheim have failed to taste victory in five games across competitions, losing three and drawing two.

Die Kraichgauer are also on an eight-game winless run in the Bundesliga, claiming two points from a possible 24 since October.

VfL Bochum vs Hoffenheim Prediction

With three points between Bochum and Hoffenheim, a cagey affair could ensue, as both sides look to find their feet. They could both take a cautious approach and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: VfL Bochum 1-1 Hoffenheim

VfL Bochum vs Hoffenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in Hoffenheim’s last ten games.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in six of their last eight meetings.)

