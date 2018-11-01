×
Vidal eager to push for more Barca chances

Omnisport
NEWS
News
120   //    01 Nov 2018, 07:46 IST
ArturoVidal - Cropped
Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal

Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal is desperate to make the most of his chances to push for a regular spot after helping his team edge Cultural Leonesa.

Vidal made just his third start for Barca as the LaLiga champions recorded a 1-0 win in the first leg of the Copa del Rey tie on Wednesday.

The Chile international, who joined Barca from Bayern Munich in August, said he wanted to capitalise on his opportunities when given the chance.

"I am taking advantage of the minutes that come my way to fight for a starting place," Vidal said, via the club's website.

Barca needed a 91st-minute goal from Clement Lenglet to claim victory over their third-tier opponents.

Ernesto Valverde praised the performance of his team, who had three teenagers in the starting XI.

"The team had the right winning attitude, but it was hard to get our game flowing and we lost a lot of balls because they were coming in so strong," he said.

"Football is always a permanent test, but I did see a lot of good things.

"My players looked good. They shouldered a lot of responsibility. The youngsters are used to playing in Division 2B, but it was much harder because Cultural upped the intensity."

