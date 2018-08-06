Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Vidal excited to play with Messi after 'dream' Barcelona move

Omnisport
NEWS
News
3.46K   //    06 Aug 2018, 07:33 IST
ArturoVidal-cropped
Barcelona recruit Arturo Vidal

Arturo Vidal is relishing the opportunity to play alongside superstar Lionel Messi after joining Barcelona from Bayern Munich.

Chilean midfielder Vidal will be presented on Monday following his arrival from Bundesliga champions Bayern.

The deal for Vidal has reportedly cost LaLiga titleholders Barca €20million after the 31-year-old was also linked with Serie A outfit Inter.

Speaking for the first time as a Barca player, Vidal – who replaces Paulinho after the Brazilian returned to Guangzhou Evergrande – said: "To be honest I am very happy. I am looking forward to starting training with my team-mates, to wearing such a famous shirt, and to doing important things here.

"It is a dream. I hope to achieve my objectives. I am here to win all the trophies available and I will give everything on the pitch to achieve this.

"A lot of fight, lots of passion, helping the team at all times, and making sure the team always wins.

"Winning everything. During the three-year contract, I hope we can win everything we play for.

"I am excited to play with Messi, Suarez, Sergio Busquets… they are all great players."

 

Topics you might be interested in:
Barcelona Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Aleix Vidal nears Barcelona exit
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Messi wants Alonso, Vidal to...
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Barcelona agree deal with Bayern for Vidal
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Vidal will be successful at Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Vidal to Barcelona: Chile star adds to Valverde's...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid keen on signing Barca starlet, £100M Premier...
RELATED STORY
Vidal thanks Bayern for sanctioning Barca move
RELATED STORY
Barcelona confirm Aleix Vidal set for €10.5m Sevilla return
RELATED STORY
Vidal to Barcelona: Ibrahimovic, Robben and Europe's...
RELATED STORY
Ribery says emotional goodbye to Vidal
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Tomorrow AST DIN 07:30 PM Astana vs Dinamo Zagreb
Tomorrow QAR BAT 10:30 PM Qarabağ vs BATE
Tomorrow MAL VID 10:45 PM Malmö FF vs Vidi
Tomorrow SLA DYN 11:00 PM Slavia Praha vs Dynamo Kyiv
Tomorrow STA AJA 11:30 PM Standard Liège vs Ajax
08 Aug CRV SPA 12:00 AM Crvena Zvezda vs Spartak Trnava
08 Aug BEN FEN 12:30 AM Benfica vs Fenerbahçe
08 Aug PAO SPA 10:30 PM PAOK vs Spartak Moskva
08 Aug SAL SHK 10:30 PM Salzburg vs Shkendija
Europa League 2017-18
Tomorrow PYU MAC 09:30 PM Pyunik vs Maccabi Tel Aviv
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us