Vidal not expecting to match Paulinho goal tally at Barcelona

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.16K   //    24 Aug 2018, 16:06 IST
Arturo Vidal
Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal

Arturo Vidal feels it is unrealistic for a physical midfielder like himself to contribute the same number of goals scored last season by Paulinho.

Vidal arrived from Bayern Munich as a replacement for the Brazil international, who returned to Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao after a single season with the Catalan giants.

Although Paulinho's signing raised eyebrows, he proved a success at Camp Nou, scoring nine league goals despite starting only 21 LaLiga matches for Ernesto Valverde's side.

Vidal, though, does not expect to be matching those numbers in his debut campaign in Spain.

"You have to see how the season goes, but I don't know if a physical player scores 10 or 12 goals a year," the Chile international told Sport.

"Obviously my strong points are winning the ball back, tactics, helping the team, getting up and down a lot of times during a game.

"I am also capable of helping with goals when I get the chance. What I am clear on is that I'm going to keep doing what I have always done: fight, because nothing is easy, but you can do anything in this life with effort and sacrifice."

Vidal accepts his role is setting a solid platform in midfield, so Barcelona's star man Lionel Messi can thrive.

"My job is to help with what I can, to win the ball back, to give him the ball at key moments so he can score goals, help the team not concede," Vidal said. "Give Messi the ball and let him decide games...

"Definitely try to take advantage of Leo by giving him the ball because when he has it he's a wonder. That's why he's the best. You have to be alert and try to move well and give him the ball with the chance to score or create goals."

