Vidal signs four-year Sevilla deal

Omnisport
NEWS
News
763   //    06 Aug 2018, 21:13 IST
Aleix Vidal
Aleix Vidal playing for Sevilla in 2015

Aleix Vidal says he is ready to face Barcelona in the Supercopa de Espana after leaving the Catalan giants to return to Sevilla.

The wing-back signed a four-year deal on Monday to complete his move to Sevilla, who he left for Barca in 2015.

Sevilla have paid an initial fee of €8.5million, potentially rising to €10.5m, for the 28-year-old, who started four LaLiga games as Barca won the title last term.

Ernesto Valverde's double winners face Sevilla in the Supercopa de Espana in a repeat of the Copa Del Rey final on Sunday and Vidal proclaimed himself fit to face his old club.

"They're coming in having played with their national teams and I hope to be able to experience that first success, even if it's against my former team-mates," said Vidal, who won the 2014-15 Europa League with Sevilla.

"I come having trained from July 9, though it's true that I decided to not force myself physically so there were no problems being here. But I'm in good shape on a physical level and mentally and I really want to start making the most of it.

"I come here with even more excitement than when I arrived from Almeria [in 2014]. They've been three difficult years for me. I'm in the ideal position to come back to be who I've always been."

Speaking at Vidal's presentation to the media, Sevilla's director of football Joaquin Caparros confirmed he is targeting attacking signings before the closure of the transfer window.

Caparros also expects Steven N'Zonzi to report for pre-season training this week despite the France midfielder being linked with clubs including Arsenal, Roma and Everton.

"There is no other news, he will be with us and will start training with his team-mates," Caparros said of the World Cup winner, who is valued at €40million by Sevilla.

