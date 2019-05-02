×
Vidal sings praises of 'spectacular' Messi

Omnisport
NEWS
News
137   //    02 May 2019, 04:44 IST
LionelMessi-cropped
Barcelona superstar and captain Lionel Messi

Arturo Vidal hailed "spectacular" two-goal hero Lionel Messi after the superstar helped Barcelona take a giant step towards the Champions League final with victory over Liverpool.

Barca captain Messi turned the blockbuster semi-final tie on its head courtesy of a memorable brace in Wednesday's 3-0 win at Camp Nou.

After ex-Liverpool forward Luis Suarez opened the scoring in the first half, Messi netted twice in the second period – including a stunning 82nd-minute free-kick – to bring up his 600th goal for Barca.

Vidal heaped praise on the five-time Ballon d'Or winner post-game, saying: "Messi is spectacular – it's amazing what he does on the pitch.

"Today was the most important game of the year and I tried to enjoy it as much as possible."

LaLiga champions Barca are on track to complete the treble, with the Spanish giants also set to face Valencia in the Copa del Rey final.

Vidal arrived from Bayern Munich at the start of the season and the Chile international is yet to win the Champions League, having been a runner-up with Juventus at the hands of Barca in 2014-15.

The 31-year-old – who was a surprise starter against Liverpool midweek – added: "I would give anything to win the Champions League.

"I always think I'm going to play at home and today I tried to take advantage of it."

Liverpool Football Barcelona
