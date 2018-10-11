Vidal warned to show more respect by Barcelona director

Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal

Barcelona sporting director Pep Segura has told Arturo Vidal to show more respect to his team-mates and coach Ernesto Valverde after attracting criticism for social media posts.

The Chile international joined Barca in a deal thought to be worth €20million in August after a successful spell in Germany with Bayern Munich, but things have not gone to plan in LaLiga.

Only two of Vidal's six league appearances have been from the start, while he drew attention to himself by posting an angry emoji on his Instagram story after Barca's 4-2 Champions League win at Tottenham, a match in which he featured as a late substitute.

He then posted – and deleted – a message saying "don't fight with those who are like Judas, they will hang themselves" after being an unused substitute in Sunday's draw away to Valencia, though he insisted it was nothing to do with football.

Segura understands Vidal's frustration comes from a desire to do well for the club, but he thinks the 31-year-old should show greater professionalism.

"In general, the situation with Vidal is very clear," Segura told Sport. "Firstly, with his protests, it's a clear demonstration that he wants to play for and serve Barcelona, contributing to winning everything, as he said when he was presented.

"The negative part is he doesn't have the delicate touch that a professional should have, out of respect for his coach and his team-mates.

"In a club as big as Barca, with the great professionals here, Vidal knows he has done wrong, that he lacked respect for his team-mates and I'm sure he will correct that."