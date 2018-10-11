×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Vidal warned to show more respect by Barcelona director

Omnisport
NEWS
News
15   //    11 Oct 2018, 21:58 IST
vidal-cropped
Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal

Barcelona sporting director Pep Segura has told Arturo Vidal to show more respect to his team-mates and coach Ernesto Valverde after attracting criticism for social media posts.

The Chile international joined Barca in a deal thought to be worth €20million in August after a successful spell in Germany with Bayern Munich, but things have not gone to plan in LaLiga.

Only two of Vidal's six league appearances have been from the start, while he drew attention to himself by posting an angry emoji on his Instagram story after Barca's 4-2 Champions League win at Tottenham, a match in which he featured as a late substitute.

He then posted – and deleted – a message saying "don't fight with those who are like Judas, they will hang themselves" after being an unused substitute in Sunday's draw away to Valencia, though he insisted it was nothing to do with football.

Segura understands Vidal's frustration comes from a desire to do well for the club, but he thinks the 31-year-old should show greater professionalism.

"In general, the situation with Vidal is very clear," Segura told Sport. "Firstly, with his protests, it's a clear demonstration that he wants to play for and serve Barcelona, contributing to winning everything, as he said when he was presented.

"The negative part is he doesn't have the delicate touch that a professional should have, out of respect for his coach and his team-mates.

"In a club as big as Barca, with the great professionals here, Vidal knows he has done wrong, that he lacked respect for his team-mates and I'm sure he will correct that."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Excelente triunfo equipo!!

A post shared by Arturo Vidal (@kingarturo23oficial) on

Topics you might be interested in:
Barcelona Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Merits and demerits of Barcelona signing Arturo Vidal
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Vidal will be successful at Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Vidal to Barcelona: Chile star adds to Valverde's...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: The reason why Arturo Vidal is an excellent...
RELATED STORY
3 Possible reasons why FC Barcelona is struggling under...
RELATED STORY
We never considered Rakitic sale, insists Barcelona...
RELATED STORY
4 Barcelona superstars who deserve more minutes this season
RELATED STORY
Aleix Vidal nears Barcelona exit
RELATED STORY
5 tactical changes Ernesto Valverde has to make for FC...
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018-19: Are Barcelona the favourites to...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
African Cup of Nations
13 Oct MAL BUR 12:30 AM Mali vs Burundi
13 Oct ALG BEN 01:15 AM Algeria vs Benin
13 Oct SOU SEY 06:30 PM South Africa vs Seychelles
13 Oct UGA LES 06:30 PM Uganda vs Lesotho
13 Oct EQU MAD 08:30 PM Equatorial Guinea vs Madagascar
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Tomorrow FAR AZE 12:15 AM Faroe Islands vs Azerbaijan
Tomorrow KOS MAL 12:15 AM Kosovo vs Malta
Tomorrow RUS SWE 01:15 AM Russia vs Sweden
International Friendlies 2018
13 Oct PER CHI 06:00 AM Peru vs Chile
13 Oct CHI IND 02:35 PM China PR vs India
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us