×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Vieira: Balotelli the same now as he was at 16

Omnisport
NEWS
News
110   //    20 Oct 2018, 08:43 IST
MarioBalotelli - Cropped
Nice forward Mario Balotelli

Nice coach Patrick Vieira believes Mario Balotelli is the same person he was at 16 years old, and will be so even when he is in his mid-40s.

Balotelli, 28, has played just three games for the Ligue 1 club this season after returning to training late.

The Italy international's character and maturity has been questioned in the past and Vieira said he had seen little change in Balotelli, nor did he expect to.

"Mario was already the man he is now when he was 16 years old," he said on Friday.

"I think he'll be the same at 45."

Vieira has been happy with how Balotelli has bounced back this season and said the forward would be part of Nice's squad for their meeting with Marseille on Sunday.

"He worked really well," he said.

"There is no secret recipe. As soon as you have the will to do well and you don't lie to yourself, there is a structure in place to make him work properly. That's exactly what he's done for the last two to three weeks.

"He'll be in the group against Marseille because I was very pleased by the way he worked and got involved during the training sessions. That's why he'll be in the group."

Nice are 12th in the Ligue 1 table after winning three of their opening nine games.

 
Omnisport
NEWS
Balotelli names Vieira as essential to Nice decision
RELATED STORY
Balotelli 'unlikely' to remain at Nice as Vieira loses...
RELATED STORY
Vieira uncertain over absent duo Balotelli & Plea at Nice
RELATED STORY
Vieira drops Balotelli from Nice squad
RELATED STORY
Balotelli staying at Nice
RELATED STORY
Vieira's Nice era starts with Balotelli, Plea no-shows
RELATED STORY
Pires backs Henry and Vieira for Ligue 1 success
RELATED STORY
Reports: Nice head coach Patrick Vierra comments on...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal's 2003-04 Title Winning XI: Where Are They Now?
RELATED STORY
Marseille's Garcia uninterested in striker despite...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us