Vietnam vs Syria Prediction and Betting Tips | June 20, 2023 

Vietnam host Syria at the Thien Trưong Stadium in Nam Dinh on Tuesday (June 20) in a friendly.

The Golden Star Warriors are coming off a narrow 1-0 win over Hong Kong in a friendly on Thursday. Que Ngoc Hai scored the only goal of the game from the spot in the 32nd minute as Philippe Troussier's side returned to winning ways after two winless affairs. Vietnam will look to wrap up the month with a second win in a row against a side that has struggled recently.

Syria, meanwhile, lost 1-0 to Bahrain in their last friendly in March, just days after beating Thailand. That was their first win in six games (excluding unofficial friendlies), but the Reds burst their bubble soon after that.

Manager Hector Cuper has summoned 25 players for this month's friendly to Vietnam, including veteran midfielder Mahmoud Al-Mawas. The 30-year-old has 87 caps and has scored 15 times.

However, prolific forward Omar Khirbin, who's their joint fifth all-time top-scorer with 22 goals, misses out. UAE-based Mardik Mardikian could come in place of him in the attack. Moudi Najjar, who's currently without a club, is the only uncapped player in the squad.

Vietnam vs Syria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have clashed thrice, with each side picking up a win apiece.

Vietnam and Syria meet for the first time since March 2016, when the Golden Star Warriors won 2-0 in a friendly.

Syria have lost seven of their last eight games (excluding unofficial friendlies).

Vietnam have won three of their last six games.

Vietnam (95) and Syria (90) are separated by five places in the world rankings.

Vietnam vs Syria Prediction

Syria are on a poor run of form recently, and without Omar Khirbin leading the side, the Qasioun Eagles will have their task cut out in attack.

Vietnam, meanwhile, have done much better in comparison, reaching the AFF Championship finals earlier this year. The Golden Star Warriors have a fit and firing squad, and should see off their visitors with relative ease at home.

Prediction: Vietnam 2-0 Syria

Vietnam vs Syria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Vietnam

Tip 2: Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3: Both teams to score: No

Poll : 0 votes