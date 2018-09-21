Vikram Singh strikes in India's 1-0 win over Vietnam

Kuala Lumpur, Sept 21 (PTI) Vikram Singh converted a penalty in the dying minutes of the match to lead India to a 1-0 win over Vietnam in their opening match of the AFC Under-16 championship, here on Friday.

India dominated possession and had as many as four clear goals scoring chances but it was Vikram Singh's strike from the spot in the 86th minute that proved decisive.

The Indian U-16 Colts could have taken the lead as early as the 8th minute when Vikram was found inside the box after Gurkirat fed him with a long ball. Vikram's shot from inside the box went inches past the goal though.

Ricky Shabong, in the 17th minute, tried to open the goal scoring tally for India but his shot went wide of the goal after Vikram had pulled a ball back from the midfielder.

Vietnam, however, initiated their own counter-attacks frequently, but the Indian defence paired with Niraj Kumar's goalkeeping held them at bay.

With India dominating proceedings, Gurkirat Singh attempted a shot from distance that was saved by the opposition custodian on the 25th, and the 35th minute.

Ravi's cross found Vikram in the box, but from a tight angle, Vikram's attempted shot went over the bar.

Vietnam almost fell prey to a howler in the 40th minute when an attempted pass back to the custodian was intercepted by Ravi's incessant pressing. The Vietnamese goalkeeper timed his sliding tackle to perfection to deny Ravi's efforts.

Changing over, India's attempt from a corner kick touched the cross-bar and went out as the Colts upped the ante. Eight minutes later, Bekey Oram's shot went over the bar.

Coach Bibiano made his first change of the match in the 61st minute and introduced Lalchhanhmia Sailo in place of Ricky Shabong and the substitute was quick to make his mark, albeit shooting wide of target, a minute later.

In the 66th minute, substitute Sailo broke free of the Vietnamese defence and found himself face to face with the opposition custodian. However, he failed to find the back of the net and forced the goalkeeper into a decent save from close range.

Vikram was brought down in the 83rd minute inside the box and India were awarded a penalty kick. The skipper found the back of the net in the 86th minute to break the deadlock and give India the crucial lead.

India face mighty Iran on Monday