Viktoria Plzen vs Drita Prediction and Betting Tips | July 27, 2023 

Viktoria Plzen host Drita at the Doosan Arena in the Czech Republic on Thursday (July 27) in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

After finishing third in the Czech First League last season, Plzen missed out on Champions League and Europa League qualification. It was a step down, as they had reached the group stage of the Champions League last year. However, it was a nightmarish campaign against Barcelona, Bayern Munich and eventual runners-up, Inter Milan, as Plzen lost all six games to finish rock-bottom.

Miroslav Koubek's side are now looking to make their Europa Conference League debut. In the competition's maiden edition in 2021-22, Plzen reached the playoff stage but lost to CSKA Bulgaria.

Despite a promising pre-season campaign - going unbeaten in five games and winning four - Plzen began their league campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Teplice in their opener on Saturday.

Drita, meanwhile, have never reached the finals of a major European competition. Interestingly, in their last two seasons, the Kosovo outfit went out in the second qualifying round of the Conference League. They will hope to get third time lucky.

Viktoria Plzen vs Drita Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides meet for the first time.

In European qualifiers, Plzen have lost just one of their last 12 games, winning nine.

Drita are winless in the second qualifying round of the Europa Conference League, losing and drawing twice apiece and failing to score thrice.

Plzen are playing against a Kosovan team for the first time, while Drita are meeting a Czech side for the first time.

Viktoria Plzen vs Drita Prediction

Plzen have far more experience in Europe than Drita, having locked horns with some of the heavyweights. The visitors are the underdogs and lack the quality to match Plzen.

No surprises here, as Plzen are expected to win fair and square.

Prediction: Plzen 2-0 Drita

Viktoria Plzen vs Drita Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Plzen

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No