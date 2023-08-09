Viktoria Plzen vs Gzira United Prediction and Betting Tips | August 10, 2023 

Viktoria Plzen welcome Gzira United to the Doosan Arena for the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round on Thursday (August 10).

The hosts are coming off a 3-1 home win over Ostrava in the Czech Republic Fortuna Liga. Pavel Bucha, Tomas Chory and Ibrahim Traore found the back of the net to inspire the win.

Gzira, meanwhile, booked their spot in the third qualifying round with a 3-2 aggregate win over Dudelange in the previous round. They claimed a 2-0 win in Malta before suffering a 2-1 defeat in Luxembourg.

Plzen qualified at Drita's expense with a 2-1 aggregate win. They were held to a goalless draw at home and followed that up with a 2-1 away win in Kosovo.

The winner of this tie face Tobol or Derry City in the playoffs for a place in the group stage.

Viktoria Plzen vs Gzira United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Three of Gzira's four qualifying games this season have had goals at both ends.

Viktoria have won one of their last seven competitive games at home.

Five of Gzira's last seven away games have produced more goals in the second half than the first.

Viktoria are facing Maltese opposition for the first time.

Viktoria Plzen vs Gzira United Prediction

Viktoria have struggled to get going this season and narrowly made it through to this stage of the qualifiers. However, the Czech outfit are vastly superior to their opponents and have a much higher pedigree in the continent.

Gzira, meanwhile, have nothing to lose. They were eliminated at this stage of the qualifiers last season and will hope to avoid that fate.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner. Expect the hosts to claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Viktoria 4-0 Gzira

Viktoria Plzen vs Gzira United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Viktoria to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Plzen to win both halves

Tip 5 - Highest scoring half: Second half