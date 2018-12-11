×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Villarreal, Valencia and Athletic struggling in Spain

Associated Press
NEWS
News
10   //    11 Dec 2018, 01:40 IST
AP Image

MADRID (AP) — Traditional Spanish clubs Villarreal, Valencia, and Athletic Bilbao entered the season with high hopes, looking to make a run against the powerful trio of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

Almost halfway through the league, they are just fighting to stay away from the relegation zone.

Athletic fired its coach last week. Villarreal did it on Monday, and Valencia is already under pressure to follow suit.

The season has been especially disappointing for Valencia and Villarreal, which were coming off great seasons. Valencia was fourth in the league and clinched a Champions League spot for the first time in six years. Villarreal finished fifth in the league for the second straight year.

Here's a close look at the struggling clubs:

VILLARREAL'S SLOW START

Villarreal didn't make many changes to the team that succeeded in recent years, and it made a terrible start this season in winning only two of its first 11 matches.

The club is just outside the relegation zone with 14 points from 15 matches.

The club fired coach Javi Calleja a day after losing 3-2 at home against Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Advertisement

"We were all trying to improve the team's situation, but the club has decided to make a coaching chance," Calleja said. "I respect the decision. It's sad to have to leave, but if they are making this decision, it's because they believe it's the best one for everybody."

Former player Luis Garcia Plaza, who had been coaching in Chinese soccer, is replacing Calleja. He coached Villarreal B in 2005-06.

Despite the struggles in the Spanish league, Villarreal leads its Europa League group and has reached the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey.

VALENCIA'S INCONSISTENCY

Valencia added several players after it finished fourth last season, including Kevin Gameiro and Michy Batshuayi. There were high expectations, but Valencia started even worse than Villarreal, with its first win coming after seven matches in all competitions. It needed six more games to earn a second victory.

Things started clicking and Valencia went on a three-match winning streak, but then came losses to Juventus in the Champions League and to Real Madrid in the Spanish league. It escaped defeat against Sevilla on Saturday thanks to a stoppage-time equalizer.

The team's poor performance at home against Sevilla prompted loud jeers from fans at Mestalla Stadium, and rumors that Singaporean owner Peter Lim was considering replacing coach Marcelino Garcia Toral.

"It's natural that Peter Lim has doubts. We all have doubts," the coach said. "It's what happens when you don't win. The solution is to starting winning."

Valencia is 15th in the league with 18 points. Its Champions League run ended in the group stage, where it finished behind Juventus and Manchester United.

ATHLETIC BILBAO'S INEFFECTIVENESS

Athletic also struggled last season, finishing 16th in the Spanish league. It started this season with a win, but didn't taste another until 13 games later, against lowly Huesca in the Copa del Rey.

It remains winless in the league since that opening win, with eight draws and five losses.

The Basque Country club fired Eduardo Berizzo last week after losing at Levante 3-0 in the league, a result that left the club in the relegation zone with 11 points from 14 matches.

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

Associated Press
NEWS
Barcelona left back Jordi Alba back in Spain squad
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 5
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19: FC Barcelona 2-0 Villarreal CF -  5...
RELATED STORY
FC Barcelona 2-0 Villarreal: Hits and Flops | LaLiga 2018-19
RELATED STORY
5 tricky away games that could decide Barcelona’s title...
RELATED STORY
Spain discovers next midfield talent in Pablo Fornals
RELATED STORY
Messi sets another record in Spain as Barcelona loses points
RELATED STORY
Messi scores in draw at Valencia, Barca winless in 4 rounds
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 0-0 Valencia: 5 Hits and Flops
RELATED STORY
Barcelona 'in talks' to sign Chelsea star in January,...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
ISL 2018-19
Today PUN GOA 07:30 PM Pune City vs Goa
Tomorrow JAM DEL 07:30 PM Jamshedpur vs Delhi Dynamos
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Tomorrow LIV NAP 01:30 AM Liverpool vs Napoli
Tomorrow BAR TOT 01:30 AM Barcelona vs Tottenham
Tomorrow MON BOR 01:30 AM Monaco vs Borussia Dortmund
Tomorrow REA CSK 11:25 PM Real Madrid vs CSKA Moskva
13 Dec AJA BAY 01:30 AM Ajax vs Bayern München
13 Dec MAN HOF 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Hoffenheim
13 Dec YOU JUV 01:30 AM Young Boys vs Juventus
13 Dec VAL MAN 01:30 AM Valencia vs Manchester United
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us