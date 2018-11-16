×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Vinicius appreciates Solari influence at Real Madrid

Omnisport
NEWS
News
53   //    16 Nov 2018, 17:07 IST
Vinicius Junior and Santiago Solari - cropped
Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior and coach Santiago Solari.

Talented teenager Vinicius Junior has credited Santiago Solari with providing a crucial calming presence in the formative stages of his Real Madrid career.

Madrid appointed Solari as head coach on a permanent basis this week following a successful audition for the role in an interim capacity.

Four successive victories made for a compelling case and the successful integration of his Castilla pupil Vinicius helped Solari's case.

The 18-year-old, a bit-part player under Lopetegui, started the new man's first match in charge in Copa del Rey and produced a match-turning cameo in the late defeat of Real Valladolid earlier this month.

"Solari has always helped me since I arrived in Madrid," Vinicius said, as quoted by Marca.

"Thanks to him, I have a clear mind and I concentrate only on the game. That's what he has done with me in the first team, and I'm happy."

Vinicius has appeared in five competitive matches for Madrid since switching from Flamengo.

He made his Champions League debut off the bench in the 5-0 crushing of Viktoria Plzen, supplying the assist for the final goal.

Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Solari seeks to keep Madrid saviour Vinicius grounded
RELATED STORY
7 reasons why Solari should be named the permanent...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid News: Tite says Vinicius Jr lacks lucidity...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: The reason why Santiago Solari should remain...
RELATED STORY
6 problems Santiago Solari must fix to succeed at Real...
RELATED STORY
Maradona: Solari will not last at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid 2-0 Real Valladolid: Vinicius the saviour
RELATED STORY
Will Vinicius Junior put an end to Real Madrid's...
RELATED STORY
Solari not worried about Real Madrid future
RELATED STORY
Solari remains tight-lipped on Real Madrid future
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
African Cup of Nations
18 Nov MAD SUD 05:00 PM Madagascar vs Sudan
18 Nov KEN SIE 06:30 PM Kenya vs Sierra Leone
18 Nov ETH GHA 06:30 PM Ethiopia vs Ghana
18 Nov RWA CEN 07:00 PM Rwanda vs Central African Republic
18 Nov MOZ ZAM 07:00 PM Mozambique vs Zambia
18 Nov SWA NIG 07:00 PM Swaziland vs Niger
18 Nov CON CON 08:00 PM Congo vs Congo DR
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Tomorrow SLO UKR 01:15 AM Slovakia vs Ukraine
Tomorrow TUR SWE 10:30 PM Turkey vs Sweden
International Friendlies 2018
Tomorrow JOR IND 10:30 PM Jordan vs India
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us