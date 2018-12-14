×
Violent Eintracht fans create disorder at Lazio match

Associated Press
NEWS
News
12   //    14 Dec 2018, 15:59 IST
AP Image

ROME (AP) — Italian authorities are still summing up the damage committed by visiting Eintracht Frankfurt fans before, during and after a Europa League match against Lazio.

Fans heading to the stadium on Thursday launched firecrackers in downtown Rome and damaged a supermarket. There was more disorder and clashes with police outside the Stadio Olimpico before the match, which Eintracht won 2-1.

During and after the game, fans attempted to scale barriers and run onto the grass, prompting authorities to intervene on the running track surrounding the field.

Police also said that two German fans were attacked downtown overnight with clubs and bottles, presumably by Lazio supporters.

Both Eintracht and Lazio had already advanced to the knockout round.

There have been numerous incidents of violence in Rome featuring foreign fans, such as when Feyenoord supporters damaged a fountain in front of the Spanish Steps three years ago.

"Hooligans from Germany have wrecked parts of our city, a supermarket in the Flaminio area and Piazza del Popolo," Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said. "We welcome visiting fans with open arms to Rome but we don't want hooligans anymore."

