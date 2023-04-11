Violette entertain Club Leon at the Estadio Cibao in the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals second leg on Tuesday (April 12).

The hosts are on the verge of elimination following a 5-0 hammering in the first leg. Violette face an uphill battle to overturn the huge deficit in the return leg away from home. The Haitian team play their home games in the Dominican Republic.

Le Vieux Tigre have been forced to relocate to Santiago due to the ongoing political crisis in Haiti but weren’t handicapped against Austin FC. They saw off the challenge of the MLS side 3-2 on aggregate in the previous round, raising hopes for an enticing quarterfinal, but the Mexicans were too hot to handle.

Leon have a foot in the semifinals, but coach Nicolás Larcamón has said that they will play the return fixture as if it were a final. The visitors are yet to concede in the knockouts, beating Panamanian side Tauro 3-0 on aggregate in the Round of 16 before the 5-0 first-leg drubbing of Violette.

La Fiera will seek to rub salt in the hosts’ wound by taking the lead at the Estadio Cibao, as they did against Tauro. In the worst-case scenario, Leon will strive for a stalemate to safeguard their lead, as they have a formidable aggregate cushion. The Mexican side are fourth in the Liga MX with 26 points and are unbeaten in ten league games.

Violette vs Leon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Violette have been outscored 11-6 in their last five games across competitions.

The hosts have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five home games.

Violette have won the Concacaf Champions League once (1984(, while Leon are yet to do so.

Leon have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five road outings.

Violette have won thrice and lost twice in their last five games across competitions, while Leon have won thrice and drawn twice in the same period.

Form Guide: Violette – L-L-W-W-W; Leon – D-W-D-W-W.

Violette vs Leon Prediction

Miche-Naider Chery leads the hosts with two goals in the competition. He's expected to motivate his side against the visitors.

Víctor Davila and Elias Hernandez boast two goals apiece for Leon. They were outstanding in the first leg and are expected to dazzle in the second leg, too. Leon remain the overwhelming favourites to advance despite playing away.

Prediction: Violette 1-2 Leon

Violette vs Leon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Leon

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Leon to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Violette to score - Yes

