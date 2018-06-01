Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Visca scores hat trick in Bosnia's 3-1 win over South Korea

Associated Press
NEWS
News 01 Jun 2018, 18:49 IST
37
AP Image

JEONJU, South Korea (AP) — Edin Visca scored a hat trick to give Bosnia-Herzegovina a 3-1 win over South Korea on Friday.

Visca first scored in the 29th minute, shooting home from the right side of the penalty area. After South Korea midfielder Lee Jae-sung equalized, Visca was left alone on the edge of the area late in the first half and shot low past goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu.

The Turkey-based midfielder volleyed in his third goal in the 80th.

South Korea played with a three-man backline that included captain Ki Sung-yueng, who was making his 100th appearance for his country.

At the World Cup, South Korea will play in Group F against Germany, Sweden and Mexico.

The team will leave on Sunday for an Austrian training camp and warm-up games against Bolivia and Senegal.

