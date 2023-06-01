Vissel Kobe vs Kawasaki Frontale Prediction and Betting Tips | June 3, 2023

Leaders Vissel Kobe welcome Kawasaki Frontale to the Misaki Park Stadium in the J League on Saturday (June 3).

The hosts are unbeaten in six league outings and returned to winning ways with a 3-2 win over FC Tokyo last week. Top-scorer Yuya Osako was on the scoresheet while Yoshinori Muto bagged a first-half brace.

Kawasaki, meanwhile, are in ninth place in the league and returned to winning ways after back-to-back losses last week. Goals from Yu Kobayashi and Kyohei Noborizato helped them to a 2-0 win over Kashiwa Reysol. They trail Kawasaki by 12 points.

Vissel Kobe vs Kawasaki Frontale Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have squared off 48 times across competitions since 1994. Kawasaki lead 25-14.

Kobe are winless in seven meetings against Kawasaki, losing five times. Their last win in the league against the visitors came in 2016 at home.

Ten of the last 12 meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

Vissel have scored at least twice in seven of their last eight league games.

The hosts have the best attacking and defensive record in the league this season, scoring 32 goals and conceding 11 in 15 games.

Kobe have won their last four home games, keeping three clean sheets.

Kawasaki, meanwhile have lost their last three away games.

Vissel have just one win in eight home meetings against Kawasaki and have failed to score in two of their last three home meetings.

Vissel Kobe vs Kawasaki Frontale Prediction

Kobe have been in impressive form this season, losing twice in ten games across competitions. They have scored 12 goals in five league games at home and conceding just five times. Kobe have beaten Kawasaki twice in 14 games.

Kawasaki, meanwhile, have struggled to get going this season, winning six of 14 games, but four of them have come on their travels. They have a solid record against Vissel, and the trend should continue.

Prediction: Vissel 2-1 Kawasaki

Vissel Kobe vs Kawasaki Frontale Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Vissel

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Yuya Osako to score or assist any time - Yes

