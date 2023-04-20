Vissel Kobe and Yokohama F Marinos battle for three points in a J League matchday nine fixture on Saturday (April 22).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 defeat at Sanfrecce Hiroshima in the J League Cup. They went ahead through Lincoln in the 69th minute, but Sho Sasaki and Shuto Nakano scored to help their side claim maximum points.

Yokohama, meanwhile, triumphed 1-0 at Iwata in a narrow win. Yam's seventh-minute goal proved to be the difference between the two teams. They now turn their attention back to the league, where they sit in fifth spot, having garnered 14 points from eight games. Kobe, meanwhile, lead the way at the summit with 19 points.

Vissel Kobe vs Yokohama F Marinos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed 62 times, with Yokohama leading 30-15.

Their most recent meeting in November 2022 saw Yokohama claim a 3-1 away win.

Vissel's last seven home games across competitions this term has seen at least one team fail to score.

Yokohama have scored at least twice in their last 11 meetings with Vissel.

Four of Vissels last five games across competitions have produced at least three goals.

Four of Yokohama's last five away games have produced less than three goals.

Vissel Kobe vs Yokohama F Marinos Prediction

Yokohama are the defending champions but have not gotten their title defence off to a great start. They have an opportunity to claim a scalp against the league leaders, and a win here will take them to within two points of Vissel.

Kobe, meanwhile, will look for a win to send a statement of intent about their early title charge. However, their poor record of losing four of their last five games with Yokohama doesn't inspire much confidence.

The visitors have been particularly potent against Kobe, so expect Marinos to claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Vissel 0-2 Yokohama

Vissel Kobe vs Yokohama F Marinos Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Yokohama to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Yokohama to score over 1.5 goals

