Vllaznia vs Linfield Prediction and Betting Tips | July 20, 2023 

Vllaznia welcome Linfield to the Loro-Borici Stadium for the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying tie on Thursday (July 20).

The visitors hold the advantage in the tie, having claimed a comfortable 3-1 home win in the first leg in Northern Ireland last week. All four goals came in the second half, with Chris McKee scoring a brace and providing an assist to inspire the Blues to victory.

Vllaznia followed up their continental defeat with a 1-1 draw against Buducnost in a friendly. Linfield, meanwhile, beat H&W Welders in a friendly.

Both sides will return to competitive action as they continue their quest to the Conference League group stage. The winner of this tie face Pogon Szczecin in the second round of the qualifiers.

Vllaznia vs Linfield Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's meeting was the first clash between the two sides.

Vllaznia's last four competitive games have had goals at both ends.

Linfield are unbeaten in 12 games across competitions, winning eight.

Vllaznia have won just one of their last five home games across competitions.

Five of Linfield's last seven away games have had at least one team fail to score.

Vllaznia have not won their last five European qualifying games, losing four.

Six of Linfield's last seven European qualifying games have seen at least one team fail to score.

Vllaznia vs Linfield Prediction

Linfield's two-goal advantage puts them in the driving seat in this tie, and they will look to protect their lead in Albania.

Vllaznia, for their part, need to score at least twice without reply to have any hopes of progression, but they ended last season on a poor run of form in front of their fans. The home faithful will hope that their side can start the new campaign on a positive note to set the tune for the rest of the season.

A cagey game could be on the cards. Although either side could nick a win, expect the two sides to share the spoils in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Vllaznia 1-1 Linfield

Vllaznia vs Linfield Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals