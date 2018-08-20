VVS Laxman pens autobiography, to hit stands in Nov

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Veteran cricketer VVS Laxman, known for the suppleness of his wrists, will now bring his expertise into play as he picks up the pen to write his tell-all book, which will hit the stands on November 20.

Westland Publications today announced the release of the former Indian cricketer's autobiography titled, "281 and Beyond".

The title has been borrowed from the Hyderabad stylist's fabulous series-turning innings of 281 against Australia at the Eden Gardens in 2001.

"It (writing the book) was an emotional journey that left me drained at the end of each session. Several incidents that I had all but forgotten suddenly sprang back into memory as I relived my life in great detail. It was hard work, but it was also great fun," Laxman said.

Though promising to be an "honest and frank" account of the cricketer's journey, it comes with the important caveat of "no dressing-room secrets".

"I have been honest and frank, and shared the experiences that have made me the person I am. Without revealing dressing-room secrets, I have tried to offer a peek into the psyche of Indian cricket, and some of its most celebrated sons," said the ever-smiling non-controversial batting great.

Laxman, who announced his retirement from international cricket in 2012, played 134 Tests, amassing 8,781 runs at an average of 45.97. He scored 17 centuries and 56 half centuries.

He also played in 86 ODIs for an aggregate of 2338 and average of 30.76 in the shorter format.

"VVS's account of his life is refreshingly candid and full of insights into the way cricket is played -- at the domestic, national and international level," Gautam Padmanabhan, CEO, Westland said .

The autobiography will be launched as part of the publishing house's new imprint, Westland Sport