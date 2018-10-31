×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Wagner frustrated by lack of Bayern game time

Omnisport
NEWS
News
29   //    31 Oct 2018, 15:13 IST
SandroWagner - cropped
Bayern Munich striker Sandro Wagner

Sandro Wagner indicated his displeasure with a lack of playing time at Bayern Munich by suggesting he did not know enough to answer a tactical question.

Germany international Wagner made just his second start of the season in Bayern's DFB-Pokal victory over Rodinghausen on Tuesday, scoring the opening goal.

The 30-year-old has only featured in four other matches as a substitute and is clearly dissatisfied with his minutes under Niko Kovac.

Asked if Bayern were easy to play against because opponents know their approach, Wagner said: "These are questions you have to talk about to players that play every game or the coach or the manager.

"I don't know. It is not my task to analyse this.

"Of course, it feels good for me [to score]. I played my first Bundesliga game more than 10 years ago. I have been quite successful over the last few years. It was fun to score.

"Now we've already got to November and it was only my second game where I started. It's not what I am aiming for."

Topics you might be interested in:
Bundesliga 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Thiago in a lot of pain, confirms Bayern boss Kovac
RELATED STORY
Lack of concentration to blame for Bayern Munich defeat,...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Bayern Munich plot move for unsettled Premier...
RELATED STORY
Kovac denies plans for another Bayern raid of Dortmund
RELATED STORY
Top 5 hottest prospects in Europe you haven't heard of
RELATED STORY
Has the time really come for Borussia Dortmund to make a...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Bayern Munich signings of all time
RELATED STORY
6 Fantasy Bundesliga investments you could make for...
RELATED STORY
5 Bayern Munich Players to watch out for in the 2018-19...
RELATED STORY
Bayern score 20 against amateurs in friendly
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us