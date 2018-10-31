Wagner frustrated by lack of Bayern game time

Sandro Wagner indicated his displeasure with a lack of playing time at Bayern Munich by suggesting he did not know enough to answer a tactical question.

Germany international Wagner made just his second start of the season in Bayern's DFB-Pokal victory over Rodinghausen on Tuesday, scoring the opening goal.

The 30-year-old has only featured in four other matches as a substitute and is clearly dissatisfied with his minutes under Niko Kovac.

Asked if Bayern were easy to play against because opponents know their approach, Wagner said: "These are questions you have to talk about to players that play every game or the coach or the manager.

"I don't know. It is not my task to analyse this.

"Of course, it feels good for me [to score]. I played my first Bundesliga game more than 10 years ago. I have been quite successful over the last few years. It was fun to score.

"Now we've already got to November and it was only my second game where I started. It's not what I am aiming for."