Wagner: The big decisions were all wrong

Omnisport
NEWS
News
30   //    02 Dec 2018, 00:30 IST
Mounie - cropped
Steve Mounie was sent off for Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner bemoaned the performance of referee Michael Oliver after his side were reduced to 10 men in a 2-1 defeat to Brighton.

Steve Mounie saw red for Huddersfield midway through the first half of Saturday's encounter, which was settled by Florin Andone's first Brighton goal in the 69th minute.

Mounie's dismissal came after Mathias Jorgensen had netted the fastest Premier League goal of the season, with Shane Duffy then restoring parity in first-half stoppage time.

Wagner believes referee Oliver made a harsh call in awarding a red card for Mounie's challenge on Yves Bissouma and suggested a late tackle by Brighton's Leon Balogun should have resulted in a similar punishment.

"If Steve Mounie's situation is a red card, then the tackle from Balogun in the second half has to be a red card too," Wagner told reporters.

"I'm proud with my players' effort and attitude, but the game was settled by big decisions and the big decisions all were wrong, in my opinion.

"[There] was [also] a clear penalty on Alex Pritchard and a red card because it was a clear chance.

"The referee doesn't do this on purpose, of course, but it made today's football no fun.

"In my opinion, neither the Mounie challenge nor the Balogun challenge were reds; both were yellow cards.

"In my opinion, both should be judged in the same way."

Brighton boss Chris Hughton was delighted with Andone's display, the striker – a pre-season arrival from Deportivo la Coruna – marking his first start for the club with a valuable goal.

"I'm really pleased for him, because he's had to wait," Hughton told Brighton's official website.

"It's a long hard season and that's why you want your strikers to continue working as hard as possible."

"We have a squad that is really pushing and we made a decision to play him today. Huddersfield play quite a high line and we felt we might benefit from having Andone's runs in behind."

