Wales vs South Korea Prediction and Betting Tips | September 7, 2023

Wales entertain South Korea at the Cardiff City Stadium in a friendly on Thursday (September 7).

Both teams will play their first game since June. The hosts suffered a 2-0 loss at Turkey in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers in their previous outing. After this game, Wales travel to Latvia for a Euro qualifier next week.

Meanwhile, South Korea drew 1-1 in a friendly against El Salvador in their previous outing. After this game, they travel to Newcastle to play Saudi Arabia in another friendly at St. James' Park next week.

Wales vs South Korea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams meet for the first time.

Wales have just one win in 12 games across competitions, losing eight. They have not fared much better at home, with three defeats in five games.

South Korea are winless in four friendlies since their exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 against Brazil.

Wales have scored at least twice in two of their 15 games across competitions.

South Korea are unbeaten in five meetings against European teams, winning the last four, including a 2-1 win over Portugal in the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Wales last met an Asian team at the World Cup, losing 2-0 to Iran in November.

Wales have one win in seven friendlies, while South Korea have two wins in seven friendlies.

Wales vs South Korea Prediction

Wales have suffered two straight defeats, conceding six goals and scoring twice. They have struggled to replace Gareth Bale in attack since his retirement and will count on Brennan Johnson and Kieffer Moore.

South Korea, meanwhile, have named a strong squad for the friendlies, including Heung-min Son and Kim Min-jae. They have been in poor form recently and have endured a winless run in 2023.

Considering the poor form of both teams and the low stakes in store, a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Wales 1-1 South Korea

Wales vs South Korea Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Son Heung-min to score or assist any time - Yes