Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Walker the best right-back in the world, says Trippier

Omnisport
NEWS
News
244   //    25 Aug 2018, 16:37 IST
WalkerTrippier - cropped
Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier celebrate for England

Kieran Trippier believes former Tottenham team-mate Kyle Walker is the best right-back in the world, despite having been preferred in that role for England at the World Cup.

Walker was the first-choice option on the right-hand side of the defence for both Spurs and England before departing for Manchester City, where he won the Premier League title last season.

But the City man formed part of a central back three in Russia as Trippier took up his preferred wing-back role, impressing and netting in the semi-final defeat to Croatia.

Trippier does not consider himself to be better than Walker, though, ranking the 28-year-old as the world's best.

"At this moment in time, for me, personally, Walks [is the best]," he told Sky Sports.

"When I was playing with him at the World Cup, [you could see] how quick and powerful he is. Even on the ball, you see it at Man City, he's so comfortable.

"He's got everything for a full-back, and he's only getting better playing at Man City. So for me, he's the number one right-back in the world."

Trippier and Tottenham finished third in the Premier League last season and, although the club did not bring in any new signings, the England defender is confident for the new campaign.

"It doesn't matter [about signings]. We know the squad we've got," he said. "We've got the manager, the players, and we've got so much quality in this team.

"We've got depth as well, so many good players waiting to play. Not signing a player? That doesn't play on our minds, we've just got to fully focus on what's ahead of us."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City
Omnisport
NEWS
Why Tottenham could be the side to challenge Manchester...
RELATED STORY
5 Ways how Guardiola can break the decade long hoodoo
RELATED STORY
Man City want to dominate English football, warns Walker
RELATED STORY
Walker backs City squad strength to overcome De Bruyne blow
RELATED STORY
The Depth in Manchester City's Squad
RELATED STORY
He's the best young player in the world - De Bruyne...
RELATED STORY
EPL: Top 3 goals of week 2
RELATED STORY
Fernandinho and Walker defend Sterling over gun tattoo
RELATED STORY
Manchester City: Can Pep Guardiola's men own the Premier...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 strikers in the world right now
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 3
FT WOL MAN
1 - 1
 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City
36' AFC EVE
0 - 0
 AFC Bournemouth vs Everton
34' ARS WES
1 - 1
 Arsenal vs West Ham
36' HUD CAR
0 - 0
 Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City
36' SOU LEI
0 - 0
 Southampton vs Leicester City
Today LIV BRI 10:00 PM Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tomorrow WAT CRY 06:00 PM Watford vs Crystal Palace
Tomorrow FUL BUR 08:30 PM Fulham vs Burnley
Tomorrow NEW CHE 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Chelsea
28 Aug MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us